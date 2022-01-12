Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 117,947 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 144.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $34,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.77 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

