Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 53,772 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $38,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. 1,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

