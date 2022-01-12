Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.60. 7,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,116. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.46 and its 200-day moving average is $210.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

