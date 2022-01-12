Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $46.93 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $46,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EL traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,483. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

