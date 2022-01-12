Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $49.71 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,618 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.72.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.96. 3,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day moving average is $227.66. The stock has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.