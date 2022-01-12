Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $55.31 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $55,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $683.52. 492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $654.89.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.