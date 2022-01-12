Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $32,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,942,000 after buying an additional 143,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.44. 4,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,110. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day moving average is $189.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

