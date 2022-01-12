Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,173 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KLA were worth $29,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $9.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $442.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.