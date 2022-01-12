Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 7,000 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.16% of Best Buy worth $40,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,688 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,872,000 after buying an additional 46,301 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,559 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

BBY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 144,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,346. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

