Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 132,400 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after purchasing an additional 111,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Invesco stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. 90,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.