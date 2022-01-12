Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $27.62 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 280,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 78,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,478. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

