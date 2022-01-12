Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $61.06 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shopify were worth $61,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $16.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,174.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,956. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,449.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,467.03. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,630.32.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

