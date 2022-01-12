Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 20,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $88.22. 148,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,982,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.