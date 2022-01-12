Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.43

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.43 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.39). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.39), with a volume of 932,746 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.05) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

