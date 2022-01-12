Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.82 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

