Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,760,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

