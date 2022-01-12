Tenaya Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($4.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.67) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

TNYA opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.56. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,448,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,581,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

