Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

TNYA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 4,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,308. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,448,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

