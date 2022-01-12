Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.23

Tern Plc (LON:TERN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.23 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 11.59 ($0.16). Tern shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,816,992 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.62.

About Tern (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

