Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,064.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,070.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $862.60. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

