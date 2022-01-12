Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after buying an additional 109,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,671,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $156.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.38. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.