The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 757,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 180,976 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $46,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16,967.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. 22,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,534. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

