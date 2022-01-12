The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives $5,075.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Berkeley Group from 4,460.00 to 4,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

BKGFF remained flat at $$62.21 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

