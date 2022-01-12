The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,620.17

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,620.17 ($62.71) and traded as high as GBX 4,718 ($64.04). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,590 ($62.30), with a volume of 339,462 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($60.54) to GBX 4,700 ($63.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($69.23) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.98) to GBX 4,120 ($55.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($71.40) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,076.10 ($68.90).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,563.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,620.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

