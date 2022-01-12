The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

