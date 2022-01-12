The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $15.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $620,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.