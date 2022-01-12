The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA opened at $24.47 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.