The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) & Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Head to Head Review

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and The Hain Celestial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.97 billion 1.94 $77.36 million $0.96 42.16

The Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group 5.00% 9.81% 6.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and The Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.35%. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus price target of $51.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Sovos Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

