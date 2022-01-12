The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

IPG opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

