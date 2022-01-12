The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.74. 166,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,341. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.78. The company has a market cap of $384.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

