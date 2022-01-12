The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.80% of Progressive worth $1,478,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.