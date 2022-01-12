The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $132.67

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.67 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 132.20 ($1.79). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.81), with a volume of 3,028,922 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 1.05%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

