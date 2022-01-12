Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,953 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LESL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 5,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,169. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.