Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $15.44 Million Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,997 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Eventbrite worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,874. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.93.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

