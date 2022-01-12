Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $153,217,000.

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,753. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

