Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

