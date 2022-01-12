Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of YETI worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YETI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,822. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

