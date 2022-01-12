Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,850 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ITT by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ITT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.22. 817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,863. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

