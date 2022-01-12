Thunder Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.23 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $79.43 million and $6.23 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00313935 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.