Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $79.43 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00313935 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

