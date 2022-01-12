Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.16. Tidewater shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 67,732 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Robotti bought 6,500 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 4.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

