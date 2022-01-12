Tierion (TNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Tierion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.