Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,456,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 22,183,701 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $6.42.
The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. cut their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.
The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
