Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,456,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 22,183,701 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $6.42.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. cut their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 297.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 227,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

