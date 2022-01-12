Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Titan Medical from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.04. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Titan Medical by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Medical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,268,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

