Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEOH. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

