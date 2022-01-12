Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.