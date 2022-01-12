Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,802 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,333. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

