Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Datadog by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 71.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.24.

Datadog stock opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,061.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,451 shares of company stock valued at $375,955,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

