Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 58.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

