Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 256 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

